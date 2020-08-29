Lakeland PBS

Ken Burns: The National Parks

September 5 at 5 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Filmed over the course of more than six years at some of nature’s most spectacular locales, the film is a story of people from every conceivable background—rich and poor, soldiers and scientists, natives and newcomers—who were willing to devote themselves to saving some precious portion of the land they loved and in doing so reminded their fellow citizens of the full meaning of democracy.

