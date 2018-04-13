Lakeland PBS
Juvenile Escapes Treatment Facility, Crashes Stolen Car in Brainerd

Sarah Winkelmann
Apr. 13 2018
A juvenile female is in custody after escaping from a treatment facility and fleeing from officials in a vehicle near downtown Brainerd.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, a Crow Wing County Deputy attempted to make a stop on a vehicle that was driving without headlights near the area of Laurel St. and 4th St. in Brainerd. According to a press release, when the deputy activated his red lights, the vehicle fled west bound on Laurel St. at high speeds and failed to stop at several stop signs.

As the deputy was pursuing the vehicle on Laurel St., the driver lost control on the 90 degree corner at Highland Scenic Drive. The vehicle went off the road, hit a power pole and rolled several times before coming to a stop in a wooded area.

The driver, a juvenile female was taken to the Emergency Room at Essentia Health and treated for minor injuries. The vehicle she was driving was stolen from Litchfield, MN. The juvenile female is being held on felony charges.

Other agencies involved were, Brainerd Police, Baxter Police and North Ambulance.

