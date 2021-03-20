Judge Won’t Delay or Move Chauvin Trial

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A judge says he won’t delay or move the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death, but he’ll allow limited evidence from a 2019 arrest. Attorneys also seated a 13th juror on Friday, leaving one more needed for trial.

Jury selection was halfway complete last week in former officer Derek Chauvin’s trial when the Minneapolis City Council announced it had unanimously approved a $27 million settlement with Floyd’s family. Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, called the timing of the announcement deeply disturbing and said it jeopardized Chauvin’s chance for a fair trial. Hennepin County judge Peter Cahill called the timing “unfortunate” but on Friday declined to delay the trial.

