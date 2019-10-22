Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Judge Approves $40 Million Settlement With Diocese of Duluth

Lakeland News — Oct. 22 2019

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Brainerd Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Girl Over 4-Year Period

Crookston Diocese Releases More Info On Status Of Priest Accused Of Sexual Abuse

Diocese of Crookston Reaches $5 Million Settlement

Minnesota National Guard Takes Part In Stand-Down To Sexual Abuse Event

Latest Story

Community Celebrates Completion Of West Side Of Highway 27 Construction Project

The rain did not stop people in the Little Falls area from gathering today to celebrate the completion of major road construction project that
Posted on Oct. 22 2019

Latest Stories

Community Celebrates Completion Of West Side Of Highway 27 Construction Project

Posted on Oct. 22 2019

U.S. House Minority Leader Endorses Michelle Fischbach for 7th Congressional District

Posted on Oct. 22 2019

Bemidji Police Chief Denounces "Derogatory and Racial Comments" on Facebook Page

Posted on Oct. 22 2019

Browerville Man Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound After Leading Officers On A Week-Long Chase

Posted on Oct. 22 2019

West Nile Virus Found In Ruffed Grouse In Minnesota, But Results Show Some Are Able To Survive

Posted on Oct. 22 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.