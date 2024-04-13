Judaism Headlines Central Lakes College Cultural Thursday Event

Judaism was the topic of discussion during last week’s Cultural Thursday event at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.

Sami Rahamim, the director of Communications and Community Affairs for the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, gave a presentation titled “Judaism on One Foot: An Introduction to Jewish Peoplehood, Beliefs, and Practice.”

As the Jewish community makes up one percent of Minnesota’s total population, Rahamim says he wanted to shed light on who Jewish people are historically, their story, and contributions to the world.