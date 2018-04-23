Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

John Persell Wins DFL Endorsement

Josh Peterson
Apr. 23 2018
DFL House 5A candidate John Persell

Former House Representative John Persell won the endorsement of his party over the weekend to win back his old house seat.

DFL delegates from Minnesota House District 5A gathered at The Eagles Club in Grand Rapids on Saturday morning to endorse a candidate.

According to a release from the DFL, two candidates were nominated; former State Representative John Persell and current Beltrami County Commissioner Reed Olson. After two rounds of balloting, Persell received the 60% majority needed to clench the endorsement.

The release says, that after the results were announced Olson thanked his delegates and shook Persell’s hand.

The release goes on to say that Persell said he was “honored” to receive the endorsement of the delegation.

Persell will face off against Republican incumbent Matt Bliss in the general election.

Josh Peterson
Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

