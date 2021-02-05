Lakeland PBS

Itasca County Still in Early Stages of Vaccinating Residents

Lakeland News — Feb. 5 2021

The COVID-19 vaccination effort continues across the state. In Itasca County, they are still in the early stages of vaccinating residents.

The county is vaccinating residents in three ways to make the process run more efficiently:

  • Pharmacies with federal contracts have been vaccinating residents and staff of long-term care facilities;
  • Clinics are vaccinating front-line health care workers;
  • And EMS workers and county public health staff have been vaccinating health care providers.

Itasca County officials say 9% of residents in the county have been vaccinated so far.

