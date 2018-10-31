Lakeland PBS
Itasca County Sheriff’s Race Continues On Through Turbulence

Shirelle Moore
Oct. 31 2018
The Itasca County Sheriff’s race has been making headlines across the state after claims of misconduct from both candidates towards the other.

Lakeland News reached out to both candidates, Bryan Johnson and Vic Williams (who is running for re-election), for an interview to discuss their platforms. Johnson declined the interview. His camp did, however, send us a letter addressed to the Grand Rapids Herald about a recent story they ran about Johnson’s alleged misconduct while he was employed at the Sheriff’s Office.

In the letter, Johnson’s attorney accuses the Herald of violating Minnesota law. It goes on to ask the paper, “how long Itasca County will put up with Sheriff’s William’s spending?”

Lakeland News did get a chance to speak with Sheriff Williams. He says if re-elected, he wants to keep moving forward.

Williams says, “the Sheriff’s Office is doing so many great things that I wanna just keep moving forward in a positive direction and impacting the communities. A lot of the stuff we have done is addressing the needs to pursue the drug problems that are in Itasca County. We’re working on ways through our correctional facility to try to address some of the mental health needs, and I want to continue down that path.”

Williams also highlighted technology upgrades, the K-9 unit, the DARE program, and a recovery center for addicts as highlights of his eight years as sheriff.

We asked Williams about the turmoil facing the races, and he says he wants to take the high road and not bash his opponent and that he wants everyone to ask him personally about their concerns instead of going to social media.

According to his website, Johnson says if elected sheriff, he would like to stop excessive spending and hold the Sheriff’s Office accountable.

Shirelle Moore
