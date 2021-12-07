Itasca County Residents Urged to Get COVID-19 Vaccinations Before the Holidays

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Even though the rate of spread of COVID-19 in Itasca County is getting better, it still remains high. In a release from Itasca County Health and Human Services of Grand Rapids, residents of Itasca County who are currently unnvaccinated are encouraged to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots as soon as possible in order to help build immunity before this year’s holiday gatherings.

Itasca County Health and Human Services is letting residents know that there are vaccines widely available within the county for ages starting at 5 years and older.

“Itasca County is in a rough stretch with COVID, but by getting vaccinated and planning ahead we still can plan to safely be with those we love over the holidays,” said Itasca County Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler. “Now is the time to act; vaccinations and boosters taken now will have time to build an immune response.”

About 56 percent of residents among all ages within Itasca County have received at least their first dose of vaccine. According to the CDC, COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting people and can help keep both children and adults from getting seriously sick.

COVID-19 vaccines are also their to help reduce the risk of people spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. The spread of COVID-19 infections had grown a considerable amount within Itasca County during the months of October and November. Although rates have slightly slowed down, they still remain high.

People are encouraged to be outdoors if you can this holiday season, and if you are planning something indoors, people are encouraged to be within a large

enough space that allows for social distancing and has appropriate ventilation, preferably with outdoor air. People should pepare to wear masks if quarters are tight.

