Itasca County Man Sentenced to Over 13 Years for Vehicular Assault

Lakeland News — Sep. 23 2021

An Itasca County man has been sentenced to a little more than 13 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for assaulting an individual with his vehicle, resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on April 7, 2020, 35-year-old Kevin Doerr was driving erratically through Elbow Lake Village on the White Earth Indian Reservation. Neighbors called 911 to report that a silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo, driven by Doerr, was trying to run people over and was chasing people through the neighborhood.

When law enforcement arrived, they found a chaotic scene with neighbors outside and badly injured victims. Law enforcement took Doerr into custody and the victims were airlifted to the hospital.

Doerr was convicted by a federal jury on May 20 of this year on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Judge Susan Richard Nelson sentenced Doerr today to serve 80 months in prison for each count to be served consecutively. This makes it 160 months in all followed by three years of supervised release.

