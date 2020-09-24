Lakeland PBS

Itasca County Hosts Mass COVID-19 Testing Event

Betsy Melin — Sep. 23 2020

A mass COVID-19 testing event was held today at the Itasca County Fairgrounds from 10 AM until 6 PM. Today’s event was a drive-thru testing day that was open to anyone who was interested in getting a test, as a part of an initiative for no barrier testing.

The event was a collaboration between county level and state level employees. The National Guard sent around 30 people, and there were 16 staff members from the state, as well as Itasca Search and Rescue and public health officials.

The event was created with a high capacity rate to make sure anyone interested in a test could get one. They had the capacity to test 1,200 people. There was also no preregistration required as guests were able to sign up once entering the site.

Upcoming mass testing events are planned in Minnesota in Pine and Waseca Counties.

