Itasca County Discusses How Schools Will Operate in the Fall

Itasca County held their virtual weekly COVID-19 update today where they also discussed the topic of how schools will operate in the fall.

Throughout the summer, many school districts have been working with teachers to create plans for the different class models for this year. In Itasca County, schools are looking at hybrid classes and have been creating new guidelines for moving around buildings to decrease the congregation of large crowds and use of space.

There are also completely online options for families that choose to have their students stay home and not participate in any in-person classes for the fall.

