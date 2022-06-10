Lakeland PBS

Itasca County Confirms High Rates of COVID-19, Another Resident Dies of the Disease

Mary BalstadJun. 10 2022

Itasca County Public Health recently confirmed that new cases of COVID-19 have plateaued at a higher level since last May, and that there has been another death due to the virus.

According to their latest press release, as of June 7th, 182 new cases have been confirmed over the last two weeks. The 14-day rate per 10,000 people is 40.6. In addition, another Itasca County resident died due to COVID-19. This death brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 148. These rates have remained at this new high since mid-May. But, the public health officials state that the case numbers are not as severe as in the winter months.

People are able to access vaccines, tests and treatments at clinics, pharmacies and retail stores throughout Itasca County. The U.S. Department of Health recommends to those who have tested positive and show symptoms to not wait to get treated. The best plan of action would be to take oral COVID-19 medication within five days of when the symptoms first presented.

“We are in a different place today. Current variants show symptoms sooner, and the quicker you recognize them the more options you have,” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health division director.

Pfizer vaccine boosters are now approved for ages 5 to 11 at local clinics. The new federal “test to treat” program is also available in the region at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital and St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth. Through this program, if someone gets tested or has a at-home test assessed, they can receive appropriate treatment on-the-spot.

More information or any concerns can be directed to the Itasca County COVID-19 message line at (218) 327-6784.

