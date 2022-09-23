Lakeland PBS

Itasca Co. Lawyer Pleads Guilty to Sexual Assault of Women

Lakeland News — Sep. 22 2022

Jesse Powell

An Itasca County lawyer has pleaded guilty to four counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

33-year-old Jesse R. Powell of Bigfork pleaded guilty on Sept. 16 to those charges. In a plea agreement, Powell admitted to forcibly touching four women sexually, some of which were clients of his.

The plea agreement asks for a prison term of six-and-a-half years, but a judge will determine the sentence at a hearing on Dec. 6.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Three Defendants Plead Guilty for Roles in 2019 Red Lake Murder and Assault

Blackduck Man Faces Charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor

One Dead in Itasca County Motorcycle Crash

Man Who Went Missing from Cabin North of Hibbing Found Dead

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.