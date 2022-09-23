Itasca Co. Lawyer Pleads Guilty to Sexual Assault of Women

Click to print (Opens in new window)

An Itasca County lawyer has pleaded guilty to four counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

33-year-old Jesse R. Powell of Bigfork pleaded guilty on Sept. 16 to those charges. In a plea agreement, Powell admitted to forcibly touching four women sexually, some of which were clients of his.

The plea agreement asks for a prison term of six-and-a-half years, but a judge will determine the sentence at a hearing on Dec. 6.

