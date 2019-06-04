Lakeland PBS
ISD 318 Breaks Ground At Cohasset Elementary School

Jun. 3 2019

The future for Cohasset Elementary looks bright. School officials from Grand Rapids Public Schools broke ground earlier today to celebrate the start of the construction process.

Work on Cohasset Elementary School will begin Thursday. The new expansion and remodel will add new spaces to the school, which includes a new gym, cafeteria, special education spaces and new office spaces. ISD 318 Superintendent Joni Olson said undertaking the project is to ensure that students are learning in the best possible environment.

“We are so pleased and proud that we are able to remodel Cohasset Elementary,” Olson said. “Students have been educated at this site since the 1920s with the last section remodeled in about 1955. So, we are so pleased that we will be able to incorporate 21st century learning spaces, remodeled classrooms as well as flexible spaces and small group instructional spaces for all our learners.”

School officials expect students will be in the new Cohasset Elementary School by Fall 2021.

Malaak Khattab

