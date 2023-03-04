Lakeland PBS

Ironton Community Steps in to Help Firefighter and His Family After House Fire

Hanky HazeltonMar. 4 2023

The town of Ironton and its residents have stepped up to help one of their own.

Ironton firefighter John Juracek and his family lost just about everything to a recent house fire, and his wife Patty Sonstegard sustained smoke inhalation injuries. To give back, the Ironton Fire Department, along with the Ironton American Legion, held a benefit to raise funds and help get them back on their feet.

The benefit brought in a total of $28,092 for the family, with all proceeds going to them directly.

