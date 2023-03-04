Ironton Community Steps in to Help Firefighter and His Family After House Fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The town of Ironton and its residents have stepped up to help one of their own.

Ironton firefighter John Juracek and his family lost just about everything to a recent house fire, and his wife Patty Sonstegard sustained smoke inhalation injuries. To give back, the Ironton Fire Department, along with the Ironton American Legion, held a benefit to raise funds and help get them back on their feet.

The benefit brought in a total of $28,092 for the family, with all proceeds going to them directly.

