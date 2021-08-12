Lakeland PBS

Investigation Into Burglary at Church in Nimrod

Lakeland News — Aug. 11 2021

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information from the public about a burglary at a church in Nimrod.

The burglary was reported around 4:30 PM on Saturday, August 7 at Nimrod Lutheran Church. There was no forced entry, but a number of items were taken from the church.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at 218-631-7600. You can remain anonymous.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Victims Who Died in Wadena House Fire Identified

Two People Die in House Fire in Wadena Township

Maple Grove Investigating Homicide, Ties to Leech Lake and Cass Lake

More Arrests Made at Line 3 Construction Sites

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.