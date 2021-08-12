Investigation Into Burglary at Church in Nimrod

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information from the public about a burglary at a church in Nimrod.

The burglary was reported around 4:30 PM on Saturday, August 7 at Nimrod Lutheran Church. There was no forced entry, but a number of items were taken from the church.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at 218-631-7600. You can remain anonymous.

