Investigation Into Burglary at Church in Nimrod
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information from the public about a burglary at a church in Nimrod.
The burglary was reported around 4:30 PM on Saturday, August 7 at Nimrod Lutheran Church. There was no forced entry, but a number of items were taken from the church.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at 218-631-7600. You can remain anonymous.
