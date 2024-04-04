Apr 4, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Inmate Death at Crookston Correction Center Determined to Be Suicide

Autopsy results show an inmate who was found dead at the Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston in February died by suicide by hanging.

51-year-old Matthew Bagley of Lebanon, Tennessee was in custody on a DWI arrest when he was found unresponsive around 9 a.m. on Feb. 14.

An internal investigation was conducted, which is standard procedure for any in-custody deaths, and with the autopsy findings now official, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office has closed the case.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

Woman Charged for Allegedly Hitting Pedestrian with Vehicle Under the Influence Near Bemidji

Crime

LaFlex Murder Trial Set for Thursday in Crow Wing County Court

Business

Greater Bemidji Believes City Is in Great Economic Position for 2024

Business

Enbridge in Early Stages of Solar Power Project Near Plummer