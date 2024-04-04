Apr 4, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Inmate Death at Crookston Correction Center Determined to Be Suicide
Autopsy results show an inmate who was found dead at the Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston in February died by suicide by hanging.
51-year-old Matthew Bagley of Lebanon, Tennessee was in custody on a DWI arrest when he was found unresponsive around 9 a.m. on Feb. 14.
An internal investigation was conducted, which is standard procedure for any in-custody deaths, and with the autopsy findings now official, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office has closed the case.