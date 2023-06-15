Initiative Foundation Names Interim Co-Leaders During Search for New President

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Initiative Foundation has appointed two people to co-lead the organization on an interim basis while the Little Falls-based organization searches for a new president.

Gov. Tim Walz appointed current Initiative Foundation president Matt Varilek to lead the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). Varilek starts his new duties as DEED Commissioner on June 20.

While a search for a new president is conducted, the Initiative Foundation Board of Trustees has appointed Lynn Bushinger and Don Hickman to co-lead the foundation on an interim basis. Bushinger and Hickman bring a combined history of more than 45 years of service with the Initiative Foundation.

Bushinger has served as the foundation’s chief financial officer, chief operations officer, and treasurer. Hickman current serves as vice president for community and workforce development and has been with the organization since 2001.

