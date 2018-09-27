Lakeland PBS
Influenza Vaccination Rates Up For Minnesota Children Last Flu Season

Rachel Johnson
Sep. 27 2018
Influenza vaccination rates for Minnesota children are up in 2017-2018 but too many are still at risk, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Slightly more Minnesota children received vaccinations for influenza during the 2017-2018 flu season compared to the previous season, according to national data released today by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, health officials remain concerned that too many children still remain unvaccinated for influenza each year, leaving children vulnerable to serious illness or death from influenza complications.

According to CDC estimates, approximately 62 percent of Minnesota children between the ages of 6 months and 17 years received vaccinations last season.

For more information on influenza and influenza vaccination, visit www.mdhflu.com.

 

Rachel Johnson
