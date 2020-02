Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The round dance is a social event that brings community members together that ultimately allows everyone to enjoy each other’s company through their culture. Attendees could sign up to be a part of the singing, while others moved their feet to the beat of drums.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today