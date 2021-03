Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

March 22 at 9 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Coded Bias follows M.I.T. Media Lab computer scientist Joy Buolamwini, along with data scientists, mathematicians, and watchdog groups from all over the world, as they fight to expose the discrimination within facial recognition algorithms now prevalent across all spheres of daily life.