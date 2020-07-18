In Focus: Youth Theatre Workshop Starts Monday at the Reif Center

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Reif Arts Council Summer Youth Theatre Workshop program has had to adjust their youth summer camp this year due to everything that has happened over the past few months, but that doesn’t mean that the children attending the workshop won’t be in for a creative treat.

The summer program will last for three weeks and is open to students in grades 3-12. The first performance will be on August 7th as part of the First Friday Art Walk activities in Grand Rapids. The students will also perform on Saturday, August 8th at the Reif Center outside in the parking lot.

For information or registration, visit https://www.reifcenter.org/theatre-ed/.

