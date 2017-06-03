DONATE

LPTV NEWS

In Focus: World War One Exhibit Renews Interest In Beltrami County History

Mal Meyer
Jun. 2 2017
Leave a Comment

One hundred years ago, the United States became involved with World War One and brought troops from across the nation to the battlefield.

The Beltrami County History Center has pulled together photos, apparel, books and other artifacts for its ‘When Beltrami Went to War’ exhibit.

Many Beltrami County residents were deployed to the front lines, some returned while others did not. Nurse May MacGregor Given survived her service and had some of her stories about chemical warfare recounted in the exhibit.

Tony Nicholson enjoyed looking at these artifacts and how the nurses had to treat those suffering from the chemical attacks.

The center was able to comb through their achieves filled with donated items to create the exhibit. They also received many items about Ralph Gracie, a Bemidji man who died in battle, from the local American Legion Post.

Joseph Puchalski says that people are starting to lose interest in this war and have moved on to more recent conflicts.

The center hopes that by having the artifacts that the war will be more tangible for attendees.

The Beltrami County History Center would like to thank its sponsors for their contributions: Sanford Health, Raphael’s Bakery, American Legion.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Memorial Day: Generations Remember Fallen Heroes

Electrifying Minnesota

Common Ground 601 – Beltrami County History Center

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

chris said

Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More

Judith O'Claire said

Bemidji area artist continue to "WOW!" me!... Read More

Brent Sigana Jr said

That wasn't a racist act, it's facts in a natives eyes. Should be a fact in ever... Read More

Lori Westlund said

Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More

Latest Story

Andover Double Murder-Suicide Hits Close To Home

The music was known, and the artist, a friend and neighbor to many in the Bemidji area. Karen (Lund) Regnier was known for her beautiful voice
Posted on Jun. 2 2017

Recently Added

Andover Double Murder-Suicide Hits Close To Home

Posted on Jun. 2 2017

In-Depth Look At The MMR Vaccine Debate

Posted on Jun. 2 2017

Beach Party Kicks Off Grand Opening Of South Shore Park

Posted on Jun. 2 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.