In Focus: Traveling Art Pub Invites Community To Eat, Drink, And Create

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 9 2017
A group of artists are traveling all over Minnesota to bring painting classes to the community. The Traveling Art Pub lives by their motto: Eat, Drink, Create and Socialize. The group is based in Brainerd but travels all across Minnesota. It was started four and half years ago by Sarah Stawarski and her mom, Lisa.

“It started because I have a passion for art and people and creating an event at local destinations,” says Stawarski.

Diane Patton also works with the Traveling Art Pub. She says, “I started as an artist on those easels right there and have turned into an artist/assistant with Traveling Art Pub. Best therapy I’ve ever had in my life.”

It’s all pretty simple. TAP brings the canvas, paint and brushes. Then add some music and some dancing. Anything you need to be an artist and all ages are welcome.

“I think it’s the interaction between people and strangers! You can come as an individual; you can come as a group. But you always have interaction. There’s laughter. I think that’s the best part,” says Stawarski.

The Traveling Art Pub doesn’t only do events. They also paint with a purpose and host fundraisers.

“We started a TAP Cares Foundation. The traveling art works together with people who need fundraising and host silent auction kind of thing. So we provide, basically our event – our Traveling Art Pub. A two-hour event or two and a half hours where they pick a painting and a part of the proceeds go to the cause,” says Stawarski.

One of the best parts about Traveling Art Pub is watching your blank canvas turn into a piece of art right in front of your eyes.

“It’s amazing how everyone’s is different. They’re painting the same thing but at the end nobody’s looks the same. Their personalities definitely come out in the pictures,” says Patton.

Attendees also agree it’s a great way to spend an evening.

“This is a work event for us as an appreciation for my staff, and this has been a really great team building exercise and we’re having a lot of fun doing it,” says Janna Galloway.

“It’s fun to see people! They walk in the door and say ‘I’ve never painted a stick figure! I can’t do it this!’ and then they leave with a huge smile on their face and something they’ve created! It’s so powerful and I love it,” says Stawarski.

“We’re here to help and make sure they go home with a wonderful product that they want to hang on their wall,” adds Patton.

The Traveling Art Pub travels to more than 100 locations across Minnesota. You can find their next destination by liking them on Facebook or by checking out their website: www.thetravelingartpub.com

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

