In Focus: The Circus Science Spectacular Takes the Stage at Reif Center

Betsy Melin — Oct. 24 2020

The Reif Center in Grand Rapids has begun a series of virtual field trips. It has been months since most people have been able to see a live theater show, but Friday at the Reif Center, you could hear the reactions from the crowd as The Circus Science Spectacular took the stage for a show combining entertainment and education.

Seats in the auditorium were filled, albeit socially distanced, with homeschooled students in the area, but there were many more watching from around the state. An estimated 3,500 students tuned in.

This is one of the first opportunities for the married couple behind The Circus Science Spectacular to perform in months. The pandemic has had a huge effect on their performance options. But despite the changes in the show and all of the precautions, it was worth it to be able to perform on a stage once again.

The Reif has planned upcoming virtual field trips including next Friday, which will be a dance show by three Native American performers.

By — Betsy Melin

