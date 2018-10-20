In Focus: Terrapin Sundays In Nevis Kicks Off 2nd Season

It’s an evening of music and an evening of art. Add in good people, good drinks and good food and you’ll have Terrapin Sundays.

“This is our second season. We have 7 artists this year and 8 bands and they’re all original art. So, original music. The songs are written by the artists themselves,” says Stacey Skinness, the owner of The Blue Door Gallery.

Terrapin Sundays are held on the second Sunday of the month at The Blue Door Gallery in Nevis. This month’s featured artist was Lynne Marchese. This was her first showing. She says doesn’t really have a distinct style.

“There are a lot of, like, underwater paintings and seaside paintings and things like that but this past winter I tried to do more of the kind of cabin and nature kind of things,” says Marchese.

The featured band this month was Corey Medina & Brothers. This was their second time performing for Terrapin.

Corey Medina says, “Our style is real, kind of like blues rock and we still throw some folk in there because we’re in Minnesota.”

From the colorful walls of the art gallery to soulful sounds of the lounge, Terrapin Sundays has a little something for everyone.

“It’s a very exclusive environment as far as who knows where this jam is and in Nevis it’s really cool too. They have a cool community. They have a cool sense for the arts and music,” says Medina.

“And it’s a great crowd of people that come out and we just really celebrate the arts here,” adds Skinness.

You can find the full Terrapin Sunday schedule by checking out their facebook page here. Also, if you’re an artist yourself, you may want to check out the opportunities at the Blue Door Gallery.

Skinness says, “We’re always interested in meeting new artists and new musicians.”