Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

In Focus: Terrapin Sundays In Nevis Kicks Off 2nd Season

Shirelle Moore
Oct. 19 2018
Leave a Comment

It’s an evening of music and an evening of art. Add in good people, good drinks and good food and you’ll have Terrapin Sundays.

“This is our second season. We have 7 artists this year and 8 bands and they’re all original art. So, original music. The songs are written by the artists themselves,” says Stacey Skinness, the owner of The Blue Door Gallery.

Terrapin Sundays are held on the second Sunday of the month at The Blue Door Gallery in Nevis. This month’s featured artist was Lynne Marchese. This was her first showing. She says doesn’t really have a distinct style.

“There are a lot of, like, underwater paintings and seaside paintings and things like that but this past winter I tried to do more of the kind of cabin and nature kind of things,” says Marchese.

The featured band this month was Corey Medina & Brothers. This was their second time performing for Terrapin.

Corey Medina says, “Our style is real, kind of like blues rock and we still throw some folk in there because we’re in Minnesota.”

From the colorful walls of the art gallery to soulful sounds of the lounge, Terrapin Sundays has a little something for everyone.

“It’s a very exclusive environment as far as who knows where this jam is and in Nevis it’s really cool too. They have a cool community. They have a cool sense for the arts and music,” says Medina.

“And it’s a great crowd of people that come out and we just really celebrate the arts here,” adds Skinness.

You can find the full Terrapin Sunday schedule by checking out their facebook page here. Also, if you’re an artist yourself, you may want to check out the opportunities at the Blue Door Gallery.

Skinness says, “We’re always interested in meeting new artists and new musicians.”

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

In Focus: Studios Prepare For Art Leap 2018

Community Spotlight: Music, Art & Food Collide At “Sites N’ Bites” In Nevis

Golden Apple: Park Rapids High School Hosts Mock Car Crash

Community Spotlight: Nevis Hosts 15th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

AJ Feldman
AJ Feldman said

Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More

Jim Simmons said

Trying to follow the Bemidji boys soccer and wrestling from Oklahoma. Are you a... Read More

Estella Ramczyk said

That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Latest Story

Northland Arboretum Hosts 15th Annual Haunted Trail

Halloween lovers in the Brainerd Lakes Area might want to stop by the Northland Arboretum this weekend for their annual Haunted Trail. The
Posted on Oct. 19 2018

Latest Stories

Northland Arboretum Hosts 15th Annual Haunted Trail

Posted on Oct. 19 2018

Highway 371 Detour Between Backus And Hackensack Ends

Posted on Oct. 19 2018

Baxter Adding Two Restaurants And A Retail Store In 2019

Posted on Oct. 19 2018

Pierz Football Looks For State Title After Perfect Regular Season

Posted on Oct. 19 2018

Fire Burns Nisswa Business Dockside Rental

Posted on Oct. 19 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.