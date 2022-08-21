Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Red Lake AmeriCorps Director Looks to Keep Ojibwe Language Alive

Mary BalstadAug. 21 2022

After four years, Ojibwe language camps have returned to the Red Lake Nation. Conducted by Vickey Fineday, a Red Lake citizen and AmeriCorps member, the purpose of the camp is to not only teach the Ojibwe language, but keep it alive.

Understanding a person often goes past the occasional “hello,” or in this case, “boozhoo.” Ojibwe language camps in the Red Lake Nation have taken place across the tribal land this past month and focus on what the language means to the people who speak it.

The language camps originally only took place in Ponemah for the first seven years until 2018. Upon starting up the camps again, Fineday decided to expand the experience, now holding a day in each of the Red Lake Reservation’s districts.

The language camps are open to people who are Red Lake band members and to those who are not. By doing so, this expansion allows an understanding of this culture from the people who attend the camps.

Fineday said that between 25 and 60 people attended the camp throughout the three-day sessions. Next week will be the final camp of the year and will take place in Little Rock.

By — Mary Balstad

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

