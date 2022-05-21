Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Quirks! in Nisswa Featuring Unique Artistic Creations

Hanky HazeltonMay. 20 2022

Located in downtown Nisswa, a local gallery called Quirks! is continuing to celebrate and featuring the unique work of over 50 artists.

The town of Nisswa may be small, but it’s home to Quirks!, an art gallery featuring stained glass pieces from owner Mike Carlson and works from other local artists from around the state. Artists come and travel to display their work here because it’s a permanent place where people can see extra pieces of theirs.

If you visit Quirks!, you will be provided with a very unique experience as you view the many artists’ stunning creations. Carlson does all of the stained glass and finds other artists who help bring creativity to the store.

The store also has many more rare and unique items on display for all to see and buy. They have bird carvings, pottery, Scandinavian figures, and garden yard art, along with glasswear, jams, jellies, baskets, and other items.

With the help from the public. Quirks! hopes to keep promoting the educational, historic, and tourism resources in the area.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

“Thirteen: Nonconformity” by Alice Blessing on Display at Crossing Arts Alliance

In Focus: Watermark Art Center Presents 2022 Bi-Annual Members Show

Brainerd School District to Dedicate New and Renovated Facilities

In Focus: Beltrami Co. Historical Society to Host Ukrainian Egg Decorating Class

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.