In Focus: Quirks! in Nisswa Featuring Unique Artistic Creations

Located in downtown Nisswa, a local gallery called Quirks! is continuing to celebrate and featuring the unique work of over 50 artists.

The town of Nisswa may be small, but it’s home to Quirks!, an art gallery featuring stained glass pieces from owner Mike Carlson and works from other local artists from around the state. Artists come and travel to display their work here because it’s a permanent place where people can see extra pieces of theirs.

If you visit Quirks!, you will be provided with a very unique experience as you view the many artists’ stunning creations. Carlson does all of the stained glass and finds other artists who help bring creativity to the store.

The store also has many more rare and unique items on display for all to see and buy. They have bird carvings, pottery, Scandinavian figures, and garden yard art, along with glasswear, jams, jellies, baskets, and other items.

With the help from the public. Quirks! hopes to keep promoting the educational, historic, and tourism resources in the area.

