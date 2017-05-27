In Focus: Minnesota Orchestra Goes On A Traveling Tour Around The State

The Minnesota Orchestra is taking its show on the road as part of its Common Chords programs. They’ve hit Willmar, Bemidji and Grand Rapids for a variety of short performances.

The Reif Center was particularly excited to be hosting the group and area students, as not everyone can make a trip down to the Twin Cities. And, the orchestra was happy to be there as well.

Roma Duncan was excited to be up in northern Minnesota as she came through the area when she first joined the orchestra.

She’s also playing the same music as she did on her first tour. The musicians were performing and narrating Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 for the children.

Like with any performance, the orchestra had to adapt to their setting and the audience.

The students got into the music, visibility tapping along to the beat. For the conductor, it was a welcomed change of pace.