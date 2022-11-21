Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Metal Handprint Ornaments for Xmas at Judy Garland Children’s Museum

Justin OthoudtNov. 20 2022

The Judy Garland Children’s Discovery Museum in Grand Rapids is known for providing young minds with opportunities to learn while being creative, and Friday’s fundraiser for the museum provided that opportunity thanks to Twisted Metals, a local metal crafts company.

“We’re drawing out handprints of the kids, and then we’re going to draw them out and cut them out of metal,” explained Twisted Metals owner, Manda Tuttle. “And then they’ll make Christmas ornaments out of them for the kids for their Christmas trees.”

The first groups of children that came in to trace their hands also got metal turkey shapes that they could paint.

This project was not only meant to provide parents with a fun token of the event, but also as a love letter to the children’s museum itself.

“It’s really inspiring to me as an artist to be able to pass that along to these younger ones and let them really enjoy being artists and knowing that I’m an artist, and this is what I do for a living, and if they wanna be an artist, and they want to be doing that for a living, I’d love to encourage that,” said Tuttle.

Beyond inspiring young minds to be creative, Twisted Metals hopes this project will provide parents with a souvenir that can be preserved for years to come.

“We know that kids grow really fast and being able to be kind of stopping their handprint in time is really special,” said Tuttle.

Twisted Metals provides similar fundraising services to other organizations such as local schools around the Midwest.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Brainerd Youth Center Discusses Impact of Donations from Give to the Max Day

Kinship Partners Hosts 34th Annual Taste of the Lakes Fundraiser

Bemidji United Way to Deliver Holiday Cheer with “Holiday Gifts for Kids” Program

Common Goods Stores Hold Christmas Showcases in Brainerd Lakes Area

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.