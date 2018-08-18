Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

In Focus: Lake Itasca Region Pioneer Farmers Host 43rd Annual Show

Shirelle Moore
Aug. 17 2018
Leave a Comment

Every year during the third weekend in August, the Lake Itasca Region Pioneer Farmers will pull out all their vintage tractors and old-time machinery for a one-of-a-kind show.

“What we do here at the Pioneer Farmers is try to preserve the heritage of the logging and farming days of the early days. And lots of old tractors, lots of old saw mills and we have a lot of different demonstrations,” says Ken Brein, the president of the Lake Itasca Pioneer Farmers.

“We are very lucky at the Pioneer Farmers to have lots of volunteers. It takes many people to keep the grounds updated, to keep the lawns mowed,” adds Charlene Olson, the treasurer.

The tools used at the show aren’t just for gazing. Attendees have a chance to get up close and personal with the equipment thanks to the many demonstrations that happen throughout the weekend.

Olson says, “It’s just amazing how many people are willing to take the time to bring their equipment! I mean, it takes a lot to haul this equipment in and then to be here to ride through in the parades, but you know they do like to show them off!”

The machines that can be found on the show grounds display the farming history of Minnesota. Some of the equipment dates back well over 100 years. For example, the Murray Corliss is on display at the show. It was constructed in 1900 and was originally used in Cass Lake before it was moved to Redby.  Another big part of the show is education and introducing the old ways to the next generation.

“Teaching the younger people how things were done in the early days when people first came here and started breaking the land and sawing the timber,” says Brein.

The show last through Sunday on the Lake Itasca Region Pioneer Farmers ground near Itasca State Park. One thing about the show is each year, there’s something new because organizers are constantly building on it.

“Since I’ve been president, I keep saying we need to maintain our show grounds that we have and every year somebody volunteers to help us build another building,” says Brein.

Olson adds, “We’re in the process now of building the barn so that next year, hopefully, we’ll be able to have animals!”

You can find out more about the event here.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Legacy Amendment Celebrates Ten Years

Community Spotlight: Itasca State Park’s Longest State Employee Retires

Community Spotlight: Itasca State Park Has Rich History Of Educational Programs

Itasca State Park Celebrates 125th Year With Picnic Festival Sunday

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Citizen Group Sues St. Cloud for Sale of Land to Costco

A citizen group is suing St. Cloud for selling city park land to Costco for what it contends is less than fair market value. Costco Wholesale in
Posted on Aug. 17 2018

Latest Stories

Citizen Group Sues St. Cloud for Sale of Land to Costco

Posted on Aug. 17 2018

Brainerd Artist Opens Pottery Exhibit Tomorrow With Grant Money

Posted on Aug. 17 2018

Gubernatorial Candidates Debate For The First Time Since Primary

Posted on Aug. 17 2018

Comedian Ron White To Perform At Sanford Center

Posted on Aug. 17 2018

HUD Charges Minnesota Real-Estate Agent And Homeowners With Discrimination

Posted on Aug. 17 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.