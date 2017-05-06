DONATE

In Focus: “Kitchen Witches” Leaves Audiences Spellbound

Mal Meyer
May. 6 2017
The Madhatters Community Theatre is putting audiences under their spell with their production of the “Kitchen Witches.”

The play starts with the end of “Baking with Babcha”, a cable cooking show ready to draw the curtains for one last time.

Bronwynn Touchette brings the persona to life as an animated Babcha, and later as the character Dolly Biddle.

One of the live studio audience members suddenly becomes a part of the show, bringing in the first twist. The woman who broke up Dolly’s marriage confronts her before her final bow.

It’s a hard story to tell, but the Madhatters do it with ease, despite some of the cast having little-to-no experience at all.

Director Michelle Curtis is happy to have them performing – adding in a way that they couldn’t otherwise in a big city.

That’s one of the things that Kevin Klawitter enjoys the most about the group.

And, they get to tell stories that the community might not otherwise hear. They’ve covered stories about aging, disabilities, LGBT issues and more.

This play uses comedy to soothe over the complicated issue of infidelity, family and adoption. But make no mistake, it hits hard when it needs to.

“Kitchen Witches” will be cooking up big laughs through May 14th. More on the exact times and locations of the performances, along with information about their next play, can be found here.

