Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Judy Garland Museum Prepares to Celebrate Star’s 100th Birthday

Mary BalstadApr. 29 2022

The Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids will celebrate its namesake this coming June with a 100th birthday celebration filled with events for fans of the star.

Her voice is unmistakable and is one of the most iconic of the 20th century. All stars are born somewhere, and for Judy Garland, that was in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. The Judy Garland Museum will host a celebration from June 9-12 for the star’s 100th birthday.

The event will feature special guests and a big-screen showing of Judy’s best-known picture, The Wizard of Oz. The celebration will commemorate Garland’s legacy in film and radio with a variety of activities, including the main fundraising dinner for the non-profit museum.

The birthday celebration is not somewhere over the rainbow, but it will remind people that there is no place like home.

Other events planned for the 100th birthday bash include a guided bus tour and white-glove tour of the Garland Museum archives. There will also be a 5k run/walk called “The Dash for the Ruby Slippers.”

Pre-registration is open for the public and can be done at the Judy Garland Museum’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Erika Bailey-Johnson Seeking DFL Endorsement for House District 2B

Grand Rapids Guide Ready to Show Gov. Walz All About Up-North Fishing

CWD Confirmed in Wild Deer in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Woman Facing Felony Charges After Drug Bust

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.