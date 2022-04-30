In Focus: Judy Garland Museum Prepares to Celebrate Star’s 100th Birthday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids will celebrate its namesake this coming June with a 100th birthday celebration filled with events for fans of the star.

Her voice is unmistakable and is one of the most iconic of the 20th century. All stars are born somewhere, and for Judy Garland, that was in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. The Judy Garland Museum will host a celebration from June 9-12 for the star’s 100th birthday.

The event will feature special guests and a big-screen showing of Judy’s best-known picture, The Wizard of Oz. The celebration will commemorate Garland’s legacy in film and radio with a variety of activities, including the main fundraising dinner for the non-profit museum.

The birthday celebration is not somewhere over the rainbow, but it will remind people that there is no place like home.

Other events planned for the 100th birthday bash include a guided bus tour and white-glove tour of the Garland Museum archives. There will also be a 5k run/walk called “The Dash for the Ruby Slippers.”

Pre-registration is open for the public and can be done at the Judy Garland Museum’s website.

