In Focus: Judy Garland Museum Prepares for “Last Week Tonight” Gallery Show

Betsy Melin — Sep. 3 2021

The HBO show “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” has been collecting (shall we say) eclectic art pieces over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. They chose five museums across the country to showcase their gallery, and the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids will be the first stop on the tour.

In exchange for hosting the gallery, the museum received a donation of $10,000 to help offset the lack of admissions due to the pandemic. $10,000 was also donated to Second Harvest North Central Food Bank in Grand Rapids.

The gallery tour kicks off at the Judy Garland Museum on September 7 and runs until September 28.

