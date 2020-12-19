In Focus: Holiday Art Market Open at Watermark Art Center

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Watermark Art Center is no stranger to the shifting requirements of being a gathering space throughout 2020. But when they learned that the gallery could not be open but retail spaces could, they came up with a creative solution.

While keeping their small galleries closed, they converted their largest gallery space into an active art market, which changed their capacity from 4 to 40. That also meaning that now all of the art on display is purchasable. That includes work from over 50 local artists working in a variety of mediums from cards to clay.

The artists come from around the state, but the focus is on those closer to the Bemidji community.

