In Focus: Fiber Arts Trail

Sarah Winkelmann
Sep. 22 2017
“It’s not a super fast process but you can see the wool is holding its’ shape,” said Lisa Jordan Crossing Arts Alliance Executive and Artistic Director.

Lisa Jordan from the Crossing Arts Alliance explains how she goes about felting, by taking a piece of wool and hitting it with a needle over and over. That is after she hand dyes the wool and blends the colors together.

“I think it’s exciting to see these largely natural materials can be used in such a wide variety of ways,” said Jordan. “I think on the trail you will see felting, quilts, barn quilts and the like. It’s just a really fun, eye-opening experience for people who may not be aware.”

The Fiber Arts Trail includes a stop visiting Lisa’s felt work in downtown Brainerd and in Baxter, Cherrywood Fabrics.

In addition to a demonstration and tour of the facilities, guests on the Fiber Arts Trail get a sneak peak at this year Cherrywood Challenge collection.

Over 450 people from across the world participated and started with the same fabric; theme and size restrictions but were able to add their own creativity.

“Hand quilting, machine quilting, Applica, painting, beading is just amazing,” said Karla Overland the Cherrywood Hand dyed Fabrics Owner.

A display that demonstrates the power of art.

“Correlation between fabric and art and how it is pretty much seamless,” Overland said. “This is art, it belongs in a gallery.”

A shift that founders of the Midwest art trail recognized a few years ago.

“It really moved past grandma’s quilts and grandma’s knitting into the art world,” said Jennifer Wilder the founder of the fiber arts trail.

Art that encourages life long learning for everyone.

“Being inspired by other people stimulates your own creativity, gives you ideas of how you can do things and helps you think about the possibilities,” said Cathy Hartle, a quilter.

Whether you want to get in on the action or admire from afar.

“Truly exceptional, beautiful work, works of art,” said Joan Miller a visitor.

The Fiber Arts Trail through central Minnesota runs all throughout the year with special demonstrations and events going on tomorrow.

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

