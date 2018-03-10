DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

In Focus: Crossing Arts Alliance Presents “A Riot Of Color”

Shirelle Moore
Mar. 9 2018
Leave a Comment

When the thrill of the holidays is over, and we’re waiting on the snow to melt on the ground, it feels like everyone could use a little bit of sunshine to get them through the day. That’s the bright idea that led the Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd to display their new exhibit: A Riot Of Color.

“So, we asked our artists to provide work that was colorful. We were open to any medium as long as they gave us color,” says Lisa Jordan, executive director of the Crossing Arts Alliance.

You can find the brightest of reds and the coolest of blues throughout the exhibit, along with yellows, purples, greens and everything in between. And the art is not limited to just paint on canvas.

“We have fiber work. We have similar sculptural pieces. Paintings, pastels, mixed media so it’s a pretty wide variety of works of art with that connecting theme of bright and cheerful,” says Jordan.

Diane Runberg is one of the featured artist in the Riot Of Color exhibit. She used acrylics on a plastic paper called yupo paper to create what she’s named “Floral Explosion III.”

“This was a very fun piece to make because it’s a rather large piece, and it’s just freedom. It’s just the freedom of working with color and paint,” says Runberg. “It takes a while to dry because it’s plastic, so the paint is sitting there, but you can wipe out and you can add on and you can make marks as I’ve done, so it’s very fun to work with.”

“I think when people walk in and they’re coming from a snow-filled landscape to someplace that truly is bright and cheerful color, there is an effect on your mood. You have to smile at some of these pieces, and I think having these bright colors before we head back into the snow kind of helps us lead with a better sense of happiness,” says Jordan.

A Riot of Color will make its official debut tomorrow. To go with the rainbow theme, attendees can expect to see a few vibrant goodies.

“We have our opening reception on Saturday from 12 to 2, and we have asked our volunteers to help us make some treats that are as colorful as the artwork. So, we’ll have a opening reception and some of the artists will be here, and we’ll have colorful treats, too,” says Jordan.

The exhibit will run through the end of March. Admission to the gallery is always free.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Six People Arrested In Brainerd On Drug-Related Charges

Brainerd Student Arrested After Making Threat

National Consumer Protection Week Gets Brainerd Talking About Local Scams

In Focus: Midwinter Interlude Exhibit Displays Work By BSU Staff

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

slip and fall solutions said

Great thankyou... Read More

JamiG4 said

Why would you not ALSO Link to the Minnesotans for Pipeline Clean-up on your sto... Read More

Daniel Gaither said

Mr. Castle included two (2) links to Enbridge propaganda at the end of this stor... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes (like running stop signs and red lights), al... Read More

Latest Story

Bridges Career Exploration Day Takes Over Central Lakes College

“It’s really fun having a lot of options that you can choose from and that they are just right there to go for,” said Isabel Heldt, a sophomore
Posted on Mar. 9 2018

Latest Stories

Bridges Career Exploration Day Takes Over Central Lakes College

Posted on Mar. 9 2018

DNR Fisheries Seeks Comments On Brainerd Area Lake Management Plans

Posted on Mar. 9 2018

One Man Dead After A Crash In Morrison County

Posted on Mar. 9 2018

Texting While Driving Citations Up 23 Percent From 2016

Posted on Mar. 9 2018

Six People Arrested In Brainerd On Drug-Related Charges

Posted on Mar. 9 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.