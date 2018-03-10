In Focus: Crossing Arts Alliance Presents “A Riot Of Color”

When the thrill of the holidays is over, and we’re waiting on the snow to melt on the ground, it feels like everyone could use a little bit of sunshine to get them through the day. That’s the bright idea that led the Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd to display their new exhibit: A Riot Of Color.

“So, we asked our artists to provide work that was colorful. We were open to any medium as long as they gave us color,” says Lisa Jordan, executive director of the Crossing Arts Alliance.

You can find the brightest of reds and the coolest of blues throughout the exhibit, along with yellows, purples, greens and everything in between. And the art is not limited to just paint on canvas.

“We have fiber work. We have similar sculptural pieces. Paintings, pastels, mixed media so it’s a pretty wide variety of works of art with that connecting theme of bright and cheerful,” says Jordan.

Diane Runberg is one of the featured artist in the Riot Of Color exhibit. She used acrylics on a plastic paper called yupo paper to create what she’s named “Floral Explosion III.”

“This was a very fun piece to make because it’s a rather large piece, and it’s just freedom. It’s just the freedom of working with color and paint,” says Runberg. “It takes a while to dry because it’s plastic, so the paint is sitting there, but you can wipe out and you can add on and you can make marks as I’ve done, so it’s very fun to work with.”

“I think when people walk in and they’re coming from a snow-filled landscape to someplace that truly is bright and cheerful color, there is an effect on your mood. You have to smile at some of these pieces, and I think having these bright colors before we head back into the snow kind of helps us lead with a better sense of happiness,” says Jordan.

A Riot of Color will make its official debut tomorrow. To go with the rainbow theme, attendees can expect to see a few vibrant goodies.

“We have our opening reception on Saturday from 12 to 2, and we have asked our volunteers to help us make some treats that are as colorful as the artwork. So, we’ll have a opening reception and some of the artists will be here, and we’ll have colorful treats, too,” says Jordan.

The exhibit will run through the end of March. Admission to the gallery is always free.