In Focus: Creating New Art Out of Old Quilts
The Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd is currently holding an exhibit called “Quilt, Not Quilt: The Afterlife”, which features pieces of art that 12 artists have repurposed out of tattered quilts. These quilts have been transformed into new forms including paper, poetry, and broadside prints.
This exhibit will be on display in the Crossing Arts gallery in downtown Brainerd through October 2.
