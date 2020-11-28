In Focus: COVID-Safe Carolers Entertain Bemidji

Lakeland PBS

Betsy Melin — Nov. 27 2020

Holiday carolers filling the air with the sounds of Christmas classics is a mainstay of the season, but this year, with singing being a high-risk activity, it seemed like it would have to be on pause. But Bemidji can still hear the sounds of Christmas this year.

When the Bemidji Community Theater was brainstorming an idea for a memorable holiday window display, one unique idea sprang to mind – live carolers. This was a chance for performers to get back to doing what they love most. They did this not only to spread holiday cheer, but also as a part of the annual Bemidji Jaycees window display contest, where the winner gets a year’s worth of bragging rights, not to mention a trophy shaped like a light bulb.

In order to ensure the safest conditions possible, the community theater was looking for very specific groups of singers – family units who could all sing together. The window is arranged to mimic a group of carolers outside of a home.

For those wanting to enjoy from the comfort of their homes, they live stream the performances on Facebook, and reviews have been positive so far.

The theater is currently taking donations to finish renovations of their site. They are hoping to run performances every weekend until Christmas.

If you want to catch a performance, they will be running from 6-7 PM. on Friday and Saturday nights. Any family interested in singing can visit the Bemidji Community Theater’s website.

