In Focus: CLC Announces New Associate Degree in Music Technology
The music department at Central Lakes College is offering a new associate degree that will focus on music technology. It is the first of its kind for the school and provides real world skills and knowledge students need to excel in their careers.
The music technology degree also allows students to transfer to a four-year degree in audio engineering, audio production, audio technology, music technology, sound design, sound recording technology, and many others.
According to CLC, all music classes are affordable and have zero textbook cost. In addition, students who complete the music technology courses can become certified for Pro Tools, the leading industry software for audio production.
For more information on the Associate of Fine Arts Degree in Music Technology, you can visit the CLC website.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.