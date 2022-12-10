In Focus: Cherrywood Fabrics Showcasing Unique Quilts at “Tags & Tiaras” Exhibit
A Brainerd Lakes Area business that sells unique hand-dyed fabric is currently displaying unique pieces of art made by participants of their quilting challenges.
Cherrywood Hand Dyed Fabrics in Baxter sells to quilters all over the world because of their unique suede-looking fabrics. Their Cherrywood Challenge gives participants an opportunity to create an original 20×20 art quilt of a certain theme. Entrants must use eight colors of a specific fabric from the company and are not allowed to use any outside colors.
Past themes have included Van Gogh and Bob Ross, and the best work is put on display for thousands to see. The Cherrywood Challenge theme for 2022 was graffiti, and pieces from that contest, along with quilts themed around Princess Diana, are being featured in the “Tags & Tiaras” exhibit at The Shoppes at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
With 386 entries coming in from all over the country, 200 quilts are selected by three jurors looking for specific qualities, like workmanship, originality, and creativity, that help them stand out above the rest. Jurors also make sure entries have followed the rules and check out each artist’s statement to understand why a quilter chose to make the piece they did.
When looking to find the best way to put a piece together, it is highly suggested that quilters thoroughly research the theme given, as Jenni Kornbaum did the Cherrywood Challenge was focused on musician Prince.
“I knew a little about Prince when I did Prince, but researching, I found out more and came to respect him more, and that made my idea evolved and once I had my idea, I able to just execute it,” explained Kornbaum.
With so many great pieces to see throughout the gallery, quilter Terri Bahn expressed what it meant to be one of the top-five finishers.
“I am surrounded by the most beautiful quilt art that I’ve seen in a long time,” said Bahn. “It’s amazing to be – I’m awestruck to be in second place.”
For those looking to try the Cherrywood Challenge but not sure how or where to start, Barb Zeleznik shared her advice.
“‘How can I get it to be on fabric?’ And sometimes, it’s using a different technique and sometimes they’re not techniques you learn in quilting, you just go, ‘I think this would work’ and you try it, said Zeleznik.
“Tags & Tiaras” will be on display at The Shoppes at the Northern Pacific Center through Sunday, Dec. 11. The exhibit will be open from 10-6 on Saturday and 11-3 on Sunday.
More information on Cherrywood Hand Dyed Fabrics and their Cherrywood Challenge can be found at their website.
