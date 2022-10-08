Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Bemidji’s Gallery North Hosts Multiple Artists at First Friday Open House

Oct. 8 2022

Gallery North, located in downtown Bemidji, is an art gallery as well as a committee of artists from all kinds of different media. The gallery itself features their works year-round, and in an effort to support and showcase local artists, they feature monthly exhibits for community artisans.

Today, the gallery hosted their First Friday open house for October to present its latest exhibit. Featuring the works of local photographer Debra Krueger, the exhibit “Slice of My Life” presented her wildlife photography and poetry.

“When art is shown in a gallery it’s a different experience,” explained Krueger. “You see it in a different way, and I just think it’s a wonderful experience.”

Additionally, the gallery is featuring a selection of student artwork from TrekNorth Junior and Senior High School, which is a first for the gallery. The showcase will hopefully encourage students to continue showing their work and continuing their artistic pursuits.

Sharing art with one another is a tradition as old as time, and offering a platform to continue it is a goal Gallery North seems dedicated to pursuing.

The gallery will be hosting a number of classes all throughout the month of October. For more information, you can visit their website.

By — Justin Othoudt

