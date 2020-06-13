In Focus: Bemidji Debuts 2020 Sculpture Walk Lineup

Click to print (Opens in new window)

An art walk gives local artists the chance to contribute to the look of downtown Bemidji with sculptures of all kinds. Every year, the downtown gets new artistic additions courtesy of local artists contributing to the Bemidji Sculpture Walk.

The process is year-round with the final sculptures being installed just in time for summer. Artists submit their concepts in February and then have until the end of May to finish their work and bring it down. The pieces are then installed during the last two weekends of May. This year, 16 selections were chosen.

One local artist, Tim Nelsen, created two pieces this year, with the first titled Gearfish and the second called Joyride. He initially used concrete to build his sculptures but has changed his materials for this year to steel, oftentimes using recycled materials.

The sculptures also double as a way to encourage people to get outside and spend time in the shops of downtown Bemidji.

This year, there will be no guided tours of the art due to social distancing concerns. Those who are interested can get a virtual tour on the Bemidji Sculpture Walk website.

