Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Bemidji Debuts 2020 Sculpture Walk Lineup

Betsy Melin — Jun. 12 2020

An art walk gives local artists the chance to contribute to the look of downtown Bemidji with sculptures of all kinds. Every year, the downtown gets new artistic additions courtesy of local artists contributing to the Bemidji Sculpture Walk.

The process is year-round with the final sculptures being installed just in time for summer. Artists submit their concepts in February and then have until the end of May to finish their work and bring it down. The pieces are then installed during the last two weekends of May. This year, 16 selections were chosen.

One local artist, Tim Nelsen, created two pieces this year, with the first titled Gearfish and the second called Joyride. He initially used concrete to build his sculptures but has changed his materials for this year to steel, oftentimes using recycled materials.

The sculptures also double as a way to encourage people to get outside and spend time in the shops of downtown Bemidji.

This year, there will be no guided tours of the art due to social distancing concerns. Those who are interested can get a virtual tour on the Bemidji Sculpture Walk website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Bemidji Area Boys & Girls Club Reopens for Summer Programming

Drivers, Passengers Injured in Two-Vehicle Accident Near Bemidji

Youth Baseball Practices Underway with Social Distancing

Bars Allowed to Reopen at 50% Capacity

Latest Stories

Walz's Emergency Powers Remain in Place Following MN House Vote

Posted on Jun. 13 2020

Itasca County Holds Virtual Meeting to Discuss Summer Activities For Children

Posted on Jun. 13 2020

Historic Pequot Lakes Fire Tower Reopens

Posted on Jun. 12 2020

Bemidji Area Boys & Girls Club Reopens for Summer Programming

Posted on Jun. 12 2020

Minnesota Medical Association Launches "Practice Good Health" Initiative

Posted on Jun. 12 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.