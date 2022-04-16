Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Bemidji Community Theater Opens Kids Summer Camp Registration

Mary BalstadApr. 15 2022

As the curtain begins to rise, audience members may not believe their eyes when actors all under the age of 18 take the stage. Programs like Bemidji Community Theater’s BCT Jr. have the ability to offer young actors the chance to hone their theatrical skills on or off the stage.

Registration is now open for the BCT summer theater day camp. This two-week excursion into the world of theater is open to participants from the ages of 6 to 16. Although this camp only happens in the summer, the opportunities that BCT Jr. allows through its program extend year-round, such as with its latest production, “Frozen Jr.”

Participants of the camp and BCT Jr.’s program bring the lessons with they learn away from the spotlight and into their everyday lives as well.

Limited scholarships are available to help with the financial cost of the camp. After more than five years, support for the theater shows in the community growth seen with the BCT summer camp.

The camp is contemplating whether to add another group for 17- and 18-year-old participants. As of now, that portion is not confirmed.

To register, you can visit the city of Bemidji’s website.

By — Mary Balstad

