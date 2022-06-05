In Focus: Bemidji Area Church Musicians Kick Off 35th Annual Summer Recital Series

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The 35th annual Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series started this last Wednesday. Every week, area churches will host a 30-minute concert throughout the summer. These recitals not only showcase the musical talents of the churches, but the community as a whole.

Music is celebrated during the 35th annual Summer Recital Series from the Bemidji Area Church Musicians. This 13-week series is hosted by area churches and highlights their local talent.

Starting with a group of organists, the concert series expanded to a wide range of possible acts. Included in this year’s line-up are traditional performances such as singing along with ones like a native flute performance.

Throughout the years, the accessibility for the recital series has grown just as much as the talent pool. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bemidji Area Church Musicians came together to figure out how to still bring music to their congregations.

The recital series is a collaboration between many area churches. With a mixture of vocal and instrumental talent, the goal is to bring the joy of music to the people of the area.

A luncheon will follow each recital, and meal ticket costs depend on the host church. Admission is free. The next concert will be at St. Bartholonew’s Episcopal Church on June 8th.

Lakeland PBS will also air each recital starting on July 2. They will air on Saturdays at 1:30 PM with repeats on Sundays at 10 AM.

Click here to see a full list of performances in the 2022 Recital Series.

