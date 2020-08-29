In Focus: Artists Discuss Creating Amid the Pandemic

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Many art festivals and meetups have been canceled this year, while others are being held virtually. ReZume Arts, created by the Region 2 Arts Council, is a program for Northern Minnesota artists to come to share their work.

For many artists, one of the joys of creating art is being able to share it with your fellow community. With many events canceled this year that typically allowed artists to share their work, the Region 2 Arts Council saw the need for space for artists to come together.

They came up with ReZume Art events, a bi-monthly Zoom call streamed live on Facebook bringing together half a dozen artists. This is an opportunity for a group of artists to connect with each other and with the public and share their works and their processes. Some of the artists have made work very specific to the times, including artist and sculptor Terry Honstead, who created a sculpture of COVID-19 itself.

Last Wednesday was the first of many planned events, which will feature different artists working with all different kinds of mediums.

The counties serviced by this project include Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen, and Lake of the Woods. ReZume meetings are planned to be twice monthly with the next meetings planned for September 9th and 23rd.

