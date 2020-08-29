Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Artists Discuss Creating Amid the Pandemic

Betsy Melin — Aug. 29 2020

Many art festivals and meetups have been canceled this year, while others are being held virtually. ReZume Arts, created by the Region 2 Arts Council, is a program for Northern Minnesota artists to come to share their work.

For many artists, one of the joys of creating art is being able to share it with your fellow community. With many events canceled this year that typically allowed artists to share their work, the Region 2 Arts Council saw the need for space for artists to come together.

They came up with ReZume Art events, a bi-monthly Zoom call streamed live on Facebook bringing together half a dozen artists. This is an opportunity for a group of artists to connect with each other and with the public and share their works and their processes. Some of the artists have made work very specific to the times, including artist and sculptor Terry Honstead, who created a sculpture of COVID-19 itself.

Last Wednesday was the first of many planned events, which will feature different artists working with all different kinds of mediums.

The counties serviced by this project include Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen, and Lake of the Woods. ReZume meetings are planned to be twice monthly with the next meetings planned for September 9th and 23rd.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Itasca County Monitoring COVID-19 Cases at Senior Apartment Complex in Deer River

Minnesota to Up Enforcement of COVID-19 Guidelines at Restaurants and Bars

862 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths Reported in Minnesota Friday

Bemidji Movie Theater to Reopen 7 Days a Week

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.