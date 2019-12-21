In Focus: A Schommer & Shynes Christmas Time

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Great River Arts in Little Falls recently presented “A Schommer & Shynes Christmas Time.” The show takes a heartfelt look at the joy, reflection, and madness that everyone goes through during this time of year and was filled with storytelling and music. Chantelle Calhoun has the story.

Audience members were encourage to wear ugly Christmas sweaters to enter a contest and win prizes. For future events at Great River Arts, you can visit greatart.org.

