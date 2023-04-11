In Business: Play It Again Sports Open Again in Brainerd Area to Offer Sports Equipment

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

In the Brainerd Lakes Area, a Play It Again Sports store was once an option to exchange and shop for new and used sports equipment 20 years ago. But eventually, the store went out of business and the nearest store was 63 miles away in St. Cloud.

Mike Hoff knew it wouldn’t be easy, but with a son of his own in sports, he saw why a store like this was very much needed again.

“[There’s t]he younger community, more families are moving in, people are working remotely from the Brainerd Lakes Area,” said Hoff, owner of the new Play It Again Sports in Baxter. “And I think now is the time to bring it back and have that opportunity for people to come in and sell their quality used sporting goods, and also buy some new stuff if they need it as well.”

The store does extensive research to find out what an item is worth and and generates a quote for the customer. Whatever the outcome, customers have the chance to get in store credit or cash.

The store accepts a wide variety of equipment for sports like hockey, baseball, softball, lacrosse, and disc golf, as well as for racket sports, water sports, and fitness equipment. Although they take almost anything, they do not accept gym shoes or sports apparel.

Hoff says that when customers walk in, he hopes that they see a locally owned store that gives back to the community.

“I will do my best to accommodate everybody, and I also want to work with the local teams,” said Hoff. “I want to be a part of the community, if you’d be sponsoring rinks and teams and stuff like that. So I don’t just want to just want to be in the community, I want to be a part of the community.”

The store in Baxter is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

