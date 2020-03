Click to print (Opens in new window)

Rapids Brewing in Grand Rapids is now operating out of what was once an old theater on Pokegama Ave. N in the 1930s. In an effort to re-develop the downtown area, the founders of the brewery wanted to bring something new and exciting to town.

